LVCVA leasing extra space for parking during ConExpo show

A vacant property at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road photographed on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. The World Buddhism Association Headquarters acquired 12 acres of the property. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has negotiated a lease agreement with the World Buddhism Association Headquarters for parking for March’s ConExpo-Con/Agg construction equipment trade show.

In a unanimous vote, the board authorized $65,000 to use the 12.2-acre parking lot just east of the Sahara and the Las Vegas Monorail station.

The lot will be able to accommodate 1,150 vehicles and will be used by LVCVA staff, laborers and show business officials.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, a major trade show that arrives in Las Vegas every three years, fills most of its parking lots with construction equipment displays during the show. The LVCVA will need access to the association’s lot from March 8-16.

The World Buddhism Association purchased the acreage in July 2018 for $17.5 million, but has yet to develop it.

The LVCVA had a similar arrangement with the association for parking during CES.

Because the two lease agreements were similar and the total lease cost exceeded the $100,000 limit that LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill is allowed to sign off without board permission the matter required board approval.

