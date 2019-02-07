MAGIC 2019: 5 unique accessories from Las Vegas show

Loschy festival-wear crowns. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heart charm necklaces by Brooklyn Charm. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Alves Collection Bolsa Verde handbags made with pineapple leaf textiles. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Loschy festival-wear crowns. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One segment of the MAGIC fashion convention, which wrapped up Thursday in Las Vegas, features young, up-and-coming businesses.

Among them, several jewelry and accessory designers displayed hand-crafted crowns, luxury handbags and stackable necklaces.

Loschy Designs

Melissa Loschy started making jewelry in 2013. She designed one tiara as a prop for a model to pair with a necklace during a photo shoot.

“The Loschy Designs catalog had that photo on the cover and buyers were more interested in the crown than the necklace,” Loschy says.

She swapped out the fragile materials and hot glue she had used in the prop for metals, wood and raw crystals. “They’ve become really popular in the festival scene,” she says.

Her lightweight crowns come in jewel-toned hues and feature ornate metal designs and shiny gems.

Rebeccah J

Rebeccah Clark painted her first pair of leather earrings to match a dress she was wearing. “I just made them for me, and got compliments on them the whole night,” says Clark, owner and designer of Rebeccah J.

In addition to fringy cascade and leaf-shaped earrings, Clark makes wrapped bracelets, cuffs and her best-sellers: studded wrap bracelets.

Brooklyn Charm

Brooklyn Charm started as a customizable jewelry line in New York. Shoppers could select chains and have charms engraved with custom lettering.

Now, it’s branching out into the world of wholesale. “The anatomical hearts are really popular,” marketing manager Samantha Roldan says. “Which is great for us because we just started designing our own charms and that’s one we actually made.”

Other charms include astrological signs, ribcages and classic heart shapes.

Set & Stones

Sarah Tullgren describes her jewelry as “very modern and good for people with simplistic taste.”

Her jewelry company, Set & Stones, includes dainty chokers, drop necklaces and low-profile rings all perfect for stacking.

At her first wholesale trade show, Tullgren displayed pieces from her 2-year-old jewelry line including a gold chain with lab-created opals and a drop necklace with a druzy pendant.

Ashley Alves Collection

After 15 years in the fashion industry, Ashley Alves Malanda started creating handbags as a hobby.

Now, Ashley Alves Collection Bolsa Verde uses fashion for philanthropy. The luxury handbags use a leather alternative made of pineapple leaf fibers.

She hires women from Georgia’s large refugee population to hand-make the bags.

“I always saw myself being able to make a change,” Alves Malanda says. “I regularly send proceeds to orphanages in my home of Cabo Verde and send bags to women who live there.”

This is Alves Malanda’s first year at MAGIC.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.