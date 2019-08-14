104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

MAGIC 2019: US-China trade war helping some US-based manufacturers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2019 - 5:03 pm
 

Retailers breathed a temporary sigh of relief Tuesday following the Trump administration’s announcement to delay tariffs on some Chinese imports such as shoes, clothing and consumer electronics.

But for a group of US-based manufacturers exhibiting together at this week’s fashion trade show MAGIC Las Vegas, the U.S.-China trade tensions have boosted their bottom line.

Fashion manufacturer Golden Green’s roster of high-profile clients are bringing more business to the Los Angeles-based firm, said Kurt Lester, Golden Green’s vice president of sales and marketing.

“Most of them have moved everything (from China),” said Lester. “Tommy Hilfiger had their last factory in China and moved last month. Nordstrom still has some but were moving a lot of stuff to Indonesia and Vietnam.”

Lester said the company’s retail clients have been able to receive their products much faster, but they are likely paying about 10 percent more than they would have before the trade war began from overseas manufacturers.

A short walk east of Golden Green’s booth featured a hub of U.S. manufacturers showcasing everything from billboards upcylced into messenger bags to a large digital printer making T-shirts.

Tek Tailer Founder and Chief Executive Steffen Kuehr, who manufactures the messenger bags among other items, said he’s also seen more requests from smaller brands because of “the uncertainty of overseas.”

The new round of tariffs was expected to start Sept. 1, but have been pushed back until Dec. 15 after pressure from retailers and other businesses, who were concerned about the impact it would have on holiday sales.

The administration said it still plans to implement its 10 percent tariffs on about $300 billion in Chinese imports such as cellphones, laptops and computer monitors as well as apparel and footwear.

Mark Sawchak, partner at digital textile printing and fabric company PremEx Solutions, said many of its competitors in the fabric industry, who source from China, are finding their Chinese partners offering to share some of the tariff costs.

Sawchak added “they can only share up to a certain extent” so many U.S. firms still have to charge clients a higher price.

“The fact that we have fabrics being sourced not in China, we’re getting an advantage over some companies that are sourcing from China,” he said.

The key to sustaining benefits from the ongoing trade war — for those who can — will be making sure domestic manufactuerers can meet the potential increase in capacity, according to Kai Buskirk, event curator for SOURCING at MAGIC.

“We don’t have across the board the capability and the capacity to absorb that onshoring, but we’re doing what we can with our current manufacturing base across the U.S. to answer that call,” he said.

MAGIC runs through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
THE LATEST
Angie Tsang, of California, left, and Becky Killoran of Canada, right, play with balloon twisti ...
Bling Bling Balloon Jam floats into Las Vegas
By / RJ

You might see balloon artists floating around the Golden Nugget until July 25 as they attend the Bling Bling Balloon Jam, a convention featuring vendors, speakers and workshops for balloon artists bent on getting better.