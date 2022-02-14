MAGIC returns to Las Vegas to show off latest fashion trends

Fashion industry members looking to buy and sell 2022’s latest trends returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday for the MAGIC show.

Fashion industry members looking to buy and sell “workleisure,” oversized blazers, fuschia-toned accessories and the rest of 2022’s latest trends have returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center for MAGIC Las Vegas.

The biannual convention runs Monday through Wednesday and features three shows throughout each convention hall: contemporary brands show PROJECT, trend-driven brands MAGIC, and manufacturer and supplier show SOURCING at MAGIC.

Buyers and sellers present include known and emerging brands such as BANDITS, Uggs Cold Weather Accessories, ASTR the Label, ASOS, Free People, Marshall Retail Group and Zappos.

Monday started off with high-profile names at the event. Elaine Welteroth, a judge on Bravo’s reality show “Project Runway” and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and Dapper Dan, a fashion icon known for his ‘80s streetwear, spoke to attendees for the keynote.

A performance by hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa is scheduled for Monday night. Also scheduled are a performance from rapper Tyga and an appearance by “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Melissa Gorga.

Organizers Informa Markets Fashion previously declined to share attendance estimates, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated before the pandemic that about 78,000 people visit the show.

The show was in Southern Nevada last August. This week’s trade event will be one of the first in Las Vegas since Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted the state’s mask mandate on Thursday. Organizers said they are not requiring masks but will encourage attendees to wear them. Other COVID-19 safety measures include promoted social distancing and regular cleaning.

