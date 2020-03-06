Major exhibitor pulls out of ConExpo-Con/Ag amid coronavirus concerns

Volvo Group released a statement saying it would be withdrawing all parts of its business from the construction industry convention due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Numerous construction cranes are in place for the upcoming CONEXPO-CON/AGG at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds pictured on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A major exhibitor announced it would be pulling out of next week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Volvo Group released a statement saying it would be withdrawing all parts of its business from the construction industry convention because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

This includes exhibits by Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta, Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, SDLG and Terex Trucks.

“We are great supporters of Conexpo, and despite being in advanced preparations for this year’s event, we believe it is the right thing to do to withdraw at this late stage,” said Melker Jernberg, executive vice president and president of Volvo CE. “Our first concern is the wellbeing of employees, customers and the wider public. It’s very disappointing not to be attending, but our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and others. Given this, it is with reluctance that it has been decided not to participate in this year’s show.”

A spokesman for ConExpo-Con/Ag did not immediately return a request for comment.

