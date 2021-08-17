Major food exposition coming to Las Vegas next March

SIAL America will make its debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center in March thanks to Emerald Holding and Comexposium partnering to bring the trade show to the city.

Exterior signage of the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two trade show producers are partnering to produce a major food exposition in Las Vegas next year.

Emerald Holding, Inc., which produces 10 shows annually in Las Vegas — including the International Pizza Expo, the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show and the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show — is teaming with Comexposium, a France-based show producer that has events in 30 countries, to bring SIAL America to the Las Vegas Convention Center March 22-24.

Representatives of Emerald Expositions, Comexposium and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority are giving details of the new show in a press conference Tuesday. The 2021 International Pizza Expo, postponed from March because of COVID-19 restrictions, opens its three-day run at the Convention Center on Tuesday.

SIAL, which stands for Salon International de L’Alimentation, is a network of 10 food shows produced worldwide. It’s the world’s largest network of food and drink fairs, and SIAL America will be the first such food show produced in the United States.

Typically, SIAL shows draw 16,000 exhibitors and 700,000 visitors from 200 countries. The shows include SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada Montreal, SIAL Canada Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL China South, SIAL Middle East, SIAL India, SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Gourmet Selection in Paris and Djazagro in Algeria.

“We are excited to welcome SIAL America to Las Vegas for its inaugural show in the U.S.,” Brian Yost, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said in a release. “SIAL’s arrival reinforces Las Vegas’ position as a premiere culinary destination with world-class restaurants and dining experiences. We look forward to providing the show’s organizers, exhibitors and attendees with an experience that can only be found here.”

The SIAL America show in March will be co-located with Emerald’s International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo. The show is expected to include products from several food categories, including grocery; beverages; seafood; meats; organic and wellness; sweets and bakery; fruits and vegetables; dairy products; frozen foods; and snack foods.

“We are very excited to partner with Emerald to launch SIAL America,” SIAL Network Global CEO Nicolas Trentesaux said in a release. “After establishing robust business platforms in Paris, Shanghai, Montreal and many more cities around the world, we plan to bring a new international food exhibition to life in Las Vegas to enable comprehensive sourcing of new products. We look forward to welcoming guests to share our vision, and spark new and exciting connections in the food industry.”

“This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry,” added Jessica Blue, Emerald’s executive vice president of Emerald. “Emerald and Comexposium share a vision of providing new opportunities for our customers to grow and innovate, which is very exciting for our industry as a whole.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

