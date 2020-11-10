Mecum Auctions rolls into Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday

As work crews put the finishing touches on the new West Hall and will add a solar power generating system, the first trade show since March prepares to arrive.

Dana Mecum, founder and president of Mecum Auctions, right takes a ride on a 2006 LV Trike custom with driver Keith Thompson of Las Vegas during the Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center in this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

On the verge of the arrival of the first convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center since March, work crews sped toward completion of the center’s new West Hall.

When Mecum Auctions arrives at the Convention Center Thursday, it’ll operate from the Central Hall. Mecum has not indicated how many people would attend the two-day auction, but the maximum allowed under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s updated health and safety rules for large gatherings is 250 with up to 1,000 if special permission is obtained. This month, Clark County backed down from that.

In September, Sisolak eased Nevada’s event capacity restrictions, and raised the gathering limit for indoor and outdoor events from 50 to 250 people. Events can apply to host up to 1,000 attendees, though, by submitting plans at least 10 days in advance and keeping convention goers in separate groups of no more than 250 people.

In October, the governor said he planned to loosen restrictions even further in the new year by increasing convention capacity to 50 percent beginning Jan. 1.

But this month the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that gatherings of 1,000 or more people not be approved for the time being in Clark County, which is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mecum Auctions is the world’s largest collector-car auction company and the Las Vegas event will feature an estimated 600 collector vehicles. Admission is limited to preregistered bidders only and is currently closed.

Mecum CEO Dave Magers, who stages shows across the country, has perfected his company’s work under COVID-19 circumstances.

Hundreds of trade shows, conventions and meetings have been canceled or postponed since mid-March when Sisolak ordered limits on gathering sizes to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While some traditional Las Vegas shows have been modified to online-only formats, Mecum will become the first show to be staged in person since the shutdown.

