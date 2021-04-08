Meetings industry press gathers in city for panel, West Hall tour

Global Meetings Industry Day has brought trade publication reporters to Las Vegas for a panel discussion the return of conventions and to tour a new convention hall.

The lettering is now done on the side of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The buildings are ready. Now, all that’s needed are the people.

Meetings, convention and trade show press have gathered in Las Vegas for Global Meetings Industry Day. They’ll hear from the city’s industry leaders on Thursday and will get their first look at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s impressive $987.1 million, 1.4-million-square-foot West Hall expansion.

Panelists are expected to discuss the challenges of reintroducing conventions and trade shows after the yearlong coronavirus pandemic that had large gatherings eliminated by government health agency leaders as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and meeting planners and sales executives from four major casino companies will discuss the return of meetings and conventions to Southern Nevada on a day dedicated to a worldwide industry celebration of shows.

Conventions, meetings and trade shows are important to Las Vegas because their presence helps fill hotel rooms during the mostly midweek events.

The four companies are leading convention hosts in Southern Nevada with major convention facilities, and the LVCVA has the nation’s second largest convention facility in the country at 4.5 million square feet with the addition of the West Hall.

The new West Hall includes a 600,000-square-foot concrete floor for a new exhibit hall. Journalists also will get a look at the facility’s meeting rooms, food court, atrium and third-level outdoor plaza on their tour of the building.

