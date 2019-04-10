NAB Show 2019: Esports tournament gets underway — VIDEO

An esports tournament began Tuesday at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.

Esports is making its debut at the show with an Esports Experience area as the industry’s burgeoning growth heralds a new revenue stream for broadcast and media.

Millions of millennials — people born between about 1981 and 1996 — and Gen Z — people born between about 1996 and 2016 — want to watch other people play blockbuster video games like “League of Legends,” generating new demand for services from broadcasting to video editing. Esports is the fastest growing spectator sport, according to Intel Corp., which makes chips for gaming.

The NAB Show began Sunday and runs through Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show is not open to the public.

