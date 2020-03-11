NAB show cancels in Las Vegas citing coronavirus spread
The convention was expected to take place April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show expected about 90,000 to attend.
The National Association of Broadcasters announced Wednesday it would be canceling its upcoming trade show.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
