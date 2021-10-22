National Hardware Show opens at Las Vegas Convention Center
Attendees got a chance to check out trends and innovations in the home improvement and DIY on Thursday, the first day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.
The 75th edition of the National Hardware Show got underway Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.
Trade show attendees got a chance to check out trends and new innovations in the home improvement and DIY industry.
This year’s event, according to its website, was designed to reimagine the show, with a focus on “celebrating innovation, deepening industry connections and growing our global footprint.”
The event, which draws independent retailers, online retailers, wholesalers, distributors and others in the home improvement industry, continues through Saturday. For more information, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.