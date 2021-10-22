National Hardware Show opens at Las Vegas Convention Center

Attendees got a chance to check out trends and innovations in the home improvement and DIY on Thursday, the first day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

Isaac Joel Abbo of Caco America in Miami sets up his safety equipment products on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Murray Slenn with Bug-A-Salt of Santa Monica, Calif. shows his product to Ringo Li of Las Vegas on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jon Kimbrell of Mont Alpi in Lake Forest, Calif. shines up his grill on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Penni and Ray Rowsey of Que n Cue BBQ in Austinville, Va. check out wood chips with Alex Jauregui of Knotty Wood BBQ in Woodland, Calif. on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Conventioneers check in on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brian Owen of Make48 in Kansas City sets up a demonstration on the first day of the 75th annual National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Trade show attendees got a chance to check out trends and new innovations in the home improvement and DIY industry.

This year’s event, according to its website, was designed to reimagine the show, with a focus on “celebrating innovation, deepening industry connections and growing our global footprint.”

The event, which draws independent retailers, online retailers, wholesalers, distributors and others in the home improvement industry, continues through Saturday. For more information, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.