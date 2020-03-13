National Hardware Show postpones Las Vegas event

The event was expected to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center and sees roughly 37,000 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Rita Crompton, of Denver, founder of The Inventor Lady, and Jimi Bush give free samples of the Orth-O-Grip to Dale Jackson of Savannah, Georgia on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another large convention has announced it would be postponing its upcoming show in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus.

The National Hardware Show said Friday it would push back its May 5-7 convention to a date later this year in Las Vegas. The event was expected to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center and sees roughly 37,000 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Reed Exhibitions, which puts on the show, said in a statement it was not an easy decision to make.

Group Vice President Randy Field said after consulting with customers, monitoring developments and reviewing guidance from public health officials it was best to postpone the event.

“We have decided it is in the best interest of all our NHS community to postpone the show,” Field said. “Our thoughts are with our customers and the industry as we navigate the days ahead.”

The show brings together hardware and home improvement buyers, retailers and manufacturers.

