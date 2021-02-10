69°F
Conventions

National Hardware Show returning to Las Vegas in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 12:58 pm
 
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Michael Q ...
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Construction continues about the front of the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Wedn ...
Construction continues about the front of the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A hardware convention has rescheduled for this fall in the newly built section of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Organizers of the National Hardware Show announced the event is scheduled to take place Oct. 21 to 23 in the convention center’s West Hall.

The show was previously slated to be held May 11 to 13, also at the convention center, though it is now moving to the new area of the massive venue.

“We know how eager everyone is to come together again, and are excited to unite in a brand new, state-of-the-art space in October,” Beth Casson, event leader for the show, said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

