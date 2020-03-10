New Las Vegas Convention Center hall to get $10.5M in solar panels

The 600,000-square-foot grid of panels is expected to generate 8.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year, 30-40 percent of the building’s expected usage.

A view of the grand entry on the south facade of the new West Hall as construction continues on the Phase Two Las Vegas Convention Center District expansion project at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The under-construction West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center is getting solar panels.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $10.5 million for a solar photovoltaic array atop the new $980.3 million convention space.

The 600,000-square-foot grid of panels is expected to generate 8.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year, about 30 percent to 40 percent of the expected usage in the building when it opens in January.

SunPower Corp., San Jose, California, won the bid from among six contractors.

The grid will cover about three-quarters of the roof allowing room for future expansion.

The board also approved spending $1.5 million for 19,000 polymer chairs for the expansion.

Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the LVCVA, explaining the nearly $80-per-chair cost, said the chair model is extremely durable and has been successfully used in other parts of the Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.