Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas postponed until June

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas has been postponed from this month until June as a precaution due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The gathering at the Las Vegas Convention Center was scheduled to begin March 30. The event has now been postponed until June 22 with expo dates June 23-24, said Conference Director Jeremiah Batucan.

“The response has been very positive,” Batucan said. “Most of the attendees, our exhibitors and speakers have been very positive and understand.”

Batucan said moving the event to June will not change the location of what is described as the largest U.S. expo for the bar and restaurant industry.

