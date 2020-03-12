Pizza Expo postponed until June in Las Vegas

The expo released a statement Thursday saying recent developments such as participant cancellations and the World Health Organization labeling the coronavirus as a global pandemic, have led it to postpone the event for the safety of its members and attendees.

Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, competes in the finals for the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The International Pizza Expo will not be taking place this month at the Las Vegas Convention Center and has been postponed until June.

“The current quarantines and travel restrictions imposed by government authorities affecting participating companies, various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees and the cancellation of several key Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo customers, partners and speakers, made it impossible to effectively execute a March event that delivers the level of education, connection, and customer value our community expects,” according to the expo’s statement.

The trade show, which includes the International Artisan Bakery Expo, was expected to take place March 31 through April 2 but will now be held June 26-28 at the convention center.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus has led to a growing number of business conventions and sporting events to either cancel or alter their schedules.

