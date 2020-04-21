Postponed Las Vegas jewelry shows canceled until June 2021

Luxury and JCK Las Vegas, which had originally been scheduled for late May and early June, had an indefinite postponement date that’s now pushed back to June 2021.

Model Alexandra Zevalking displays pieces of jewelry during a panel discussion of new trends at the JCK Las Vegas jewelry industry show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Friday, June 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

A set of earring from Vicky Lew's "Flight" collection is seen at her booth at the JCK Las Vegas jewelry industry show at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Friday, June 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

Two more conventions that had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic have been canceled for this year.

Luxury and JCK Las Vegas, sponsored by the Reed Jewelry Group, had been scheduled for May 31-June 5 and June 2-5, respectively. In March, the company announced that the shows had been postponed until later this year. On Tuesday, it announced they will take place in June 2021 at Sands Expo.

Reed Jewelry Group plans a virtual event this summer and still plans JIS October in Miami from Oct. 13-16.

