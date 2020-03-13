RECon in Las Vegas postponed

A big retail real estate convention in Las Vegas is postponed over the new coronavirus.

People attend RECon expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A big retail real estate convention in Las Vegas is postponed because of the new coronavirus.

RECon, which was scheduled for May 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is produced by the International Council of Shopping Centers, has been suspended, the group announced.

The organization said on its website that the coronavirus’ impact “has rapidly escalated,” and it is “currently evaluating potential new dates and alternatives for later in the year.”

“We recognize the importance of RECon in helping you build and grow your businesses, and we appreciate your patience as we manage this situation,” the statement said.

RECon was expected to draw 37,000 attendees, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority previously reported.

The trade show is one of several Las Vegas conferences that have been canceled or postponed in the past week or so over fears of the spreading coronavirus.

As of Thursday, at least 17 Las Vegas conferences, comprising an estimated 290,000-plus combined visitors, had been canceled or postponed.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.