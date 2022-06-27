Registration underway for Global Gaming Expo

More than 200 exhibitors are expected at the event, hosted by the American Gaming Association, which showcases the latest gaming technology.

Attendees play the Carnival of Wonders machines in the IGT display space during day 2 of the Global Gaming Expo 2021 conference at The Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Registration is open for the Global Gaming Expo on Oct. 10-13 at The Venetian Expo.

More than 200 exhibitors are expected at the event, hosted by the American Gaming Association, which showcases the latest gaming technology from around the world.

G2E typically draws about 27,000 attendees. Last year’s event, the first one held in-person since the coronavirus pandemic began, drew about 13,000 amid some restrictions on international travel.

G2E includes exhibits and panel discussions covering innovations in casino and online gaming, sports betting, digital payments, blockchain technology and more.

“G2E is the industry’s hallmark event where leaders convene to shape the future of gaming,” AGA Senior Vice President Casey Clark said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming the global gaming community back to Las Vegas this year with a dynamic show floor, keynote lineup and education program that reflect the evolving gaming landscape.”

Attendees can register at www.globalgamingexpo.com.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.