Salt Lake City tourism leader to take LVCVA COO role

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s new chief operating officer will replace Brian Yost, who is retiring, and will take his new role in November.

Dan Hayes, the general manager of the Salt Palace Convention Center and the Mountain America Expo Center in Salt Lake County, Utah, has been named the new chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Hayes, who supervises more than 600 employees in that role, will take his new position Nov. 3, replacing Brian Yost, who formally announced his retirement Tuesday.

Yost, known for his entertaining style of providing updates with puns in LVCVA board meetings, was saluted in a tribute at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Hayes brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in convention and event venue management and oversaw major capital projects, playing a key role in planning a $1.5 billion convention center renovation in Salt Lake City.

“Dan has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving results and bolstering key partnerships,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said in a release. “His vision will be instrumental in maintaining Las Vegas’ position as the premier destination for world-class events and ensuring an exceptional convention center experience.”

Hayes won the Visit Salt Lake Tourism Achievement Award and has multiple certifications for sustainable operations.

As chief operating officer, Hayes will oversee the LVCVA teams responsible for convention services, guest experience, facility operations, maintenance, and energy and utility services.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the School of Natural Resources at the University of Vermont.

