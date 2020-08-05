SEMA cancels November show in Las Vegas

The Specialty Equipment Market Association announced its convention scheduled for November has been canceled because of COVID-19.

People attend the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A custom 2019 Dodge Challenger that was stolen and used to ram into the patrol car is seen on display at the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Specialty Equipment Market Association announced Wednesday it was canceling its annual Las Vegas SEMA convention because of COVID-19.

The show was planned for November, but “mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable.”

The trade show, which is not open to the public as it is a business-to-business event, caters to automotive aftermarket professionals.

“We appreciate the spirit, hard work and innovation our industry puts into the SEMA Show each year,” Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO, said in a statement. “While we are disappointed circumstances prevent us from hosting the Show in November, we look forward to getting everyone together in 2021 for another outstanding event.”

The association said full refunds to attendees and booth operators will be issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

