SHOT Show

More than 58K attending SHOT Show in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2019 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2019 - 2:10 pm

Gun manufacturers will be aiming for big sales this week as they storm into Las Vegas for the industry’s biggest trade show.

The Shooting, Hunting &Outdoor Trade Show, better known as the SHOT Show, will draw more than 58,000 industry professionals to the Sands Expo and Convention Center from Tuesday through Friday.

The four-day trade show is the industry’s business-to-business equivalent of Black Friday, as manufacturers and wholesalers pen multimillion-dollar deals with retailers and law enforcement agencies for firearms, ammunition and accessories such as holsters and scopes.

The show is also a bonanza for Las Vegas as attendees spend nearly $90 million on hotels, food, drink and souvenirs, said Chris Dolnack, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which runs the show.

Local gun ranges see business pick up during the week. German-based manufacturer Sig Sauer will host as many as 2,000 people Monday at the Rifle Pistol Center at the Clark County Shooting Complex. About 800 people are expected to visit the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club on Monday to test the latest products from more 200 manufacturers. The Metropolitan Police Department also will host a test shooting event that day. About 1,000 law enforcement officials attended the Metro event last year.

SHOT Show attendance though will be slightly down from the 60,000 visitors last year as industry growth stagnates after years of robust expansion driven in part by concerns over stricter legislation. And the show has tightened registration requirements to ensure attendees are buyers or sellers representing industry businesses, Dolnack said.

Firearms is an $8 billion industry in the United States.

Female attendance has grown in recent years as as more women take up shooting, Dolnack said. Women account for 11 percent of SHOT Show attendees, he said.

The Clark County Shooting Complex has seen “a lot more women” coming to the range over the past few years, said Senior Management Analyst Steve Carmichael, who will be attending the show.

15,000 guns

The SHOT Show covers nearly 700,000 square feet of space at Sands — the size of about 12 football fields — and the exhibitor aisles stretch roughly 12 miles, Dolnack said. Sturm, Ruger &Co.; Remington Arms Co.; Smith &Wesson and Sig Sauer will be among the 2,400 exhibitors.

The show will feature more than 7 million pounds of goods, including 15,000 firearms from handguns, shotguns to semiautomatic rifles. Neither firing pins nor live ammo are allowed on the floor.

Las Vegas gun shop owners will be among attendees perusing the firearms on display. But the seven local companies the Review-Journal contacted either declined to comment on the show or did not return calls.

Law enforcement

A quarter of the exhibition space at SHOT Show is dedicated to law enforcement, the fastest-growing show segment, Dolnack said.

Law enforcement officials account for about 15 percent of attendees and include members of police departments; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Department of Homeland Security.

Officers in attendance are either responsible for armament and equipment purchases or training, Dolnack said. The show features a law enforcement education program that instructs officers about best practices and the latest technology. The program includes seminars on active-shooter situations, the use of drones and optics and virtual reality training.

“Most of the people that are attending these seminars are trainers, and they will take the knowledge that they gain here and share it in their academies,” Dolnack said.

Shooting tech

The show certainly won’t be all guns and ammo. Companies have worked to harness the latest Silicon Valley technology to bring innovative products to all industries.

Meggitt Training Systems and Virtra Systems will show off their virtual reality simulator used by police around the country. The systems consist of screens that wrap as much as 300 degrees around an officer and present a life-threatening situation that must be resolved.

Other innovations at the show aim to enhance safety and accuracy during shooting range practice. The Safeshoot device immediately alerts a shooter when another device holder is in the line of fire at a range of 900 yards.

Software and app developers will show off tools to measure wind speed and calculate trajectories. The innovations come as range shooting — especially long-range shooting — grows in popularity around the United States.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
MGM Grand Plans To Add Retail And Dining To Its Strip Facade
MGM Grand President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella said executives are “discussing redeveloping that entire frontage of the building out to the Las Vegas Strip.” (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming planning new corporate campus
Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp. has filed plans to build a new corporate campus. The plans call for two 10-story office buildings and a six-level parking garage in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Boyd Gaming operates The Orleans, the Suncoast, downtown's California Hotel and other properties. The new headquarters would be just a mile from its current main office building.
Bellagio Conservatory transformed to celebrate Year of the Pig
The Bellagio Conservatory Team transformed the 14,000 square foot conservatory to commemorate Chinese New Year, the holiday that marks the end of the coldest days of winter. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Intro uses sound to connect people
Intro, a startup that is part of the Future Worlds Accelerator in the UK, has an app that uses ultrasonic sound to find people and companies nearby.
CES 2019 Video: CES wraps up another year
Time-lapse video of the action at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Create your own beauty products
Beauty Mix by BeautyByMe is a product that lets you create your own cosmetics and beauty products. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Picobrew’s home brew machine
Picobrew brings automation to homebrewing. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Surviving CES
What it's like to spend four days working the mammoth tech convention. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Haier’s smart home
Haier presented smart home technology at CES 2019.
CES 2019 VIDEO: Foldimate makes laundry day easy
Foldimate has created a machine that will fold your laundry for you. Just feed it anything you need folded and it will do the rest. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Opte device corrects skin spots
Opte from Proctor and Gamble is a device for correcting spots and freckles from skin. It analyzes the area for spots and then covers them with a serum of matching skin tone. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas unveiled
Derek Stevens reveals Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. He plans open by the end of 2020. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa, new casino coming to Fremont Street
Casino owner Derek Stevens announces his new property Circa, coming to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in late 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dreenk My Oeno makes wine suggestions
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno tells you all about wine.
Polaroid One Step Plus camera unveiled at CES 2019
Polaroid has moved into the digital age with its One Step Plus camera with Bluetooth. With the connected app, it turns your smartphone into a remote for the camera, along with filters and features.
Amazon is everywhere at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Seemingly everything works with Amazon Alexa
LG Smart Mirror helps you dress snazzy
LG’s Smart Mirror is less of a mirror but more of an assistant to help get you looking snazzy. It takes your image and recommends clothes for you or matches existing clothes with new clothes, which can be purchased right from the mirror. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Underwater robots make waves at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
Robosea is a company dedicated to underwater robotics. They produce consumer robots for underwater filming as well as commercial products which can be used for underwater research. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019 - Victrola record players spin in Las Vegas
A new spin on an old favorite, Victrola record players are meeting a demand for retro products. The brand is also making furnitures with built-in speakers.
CES 2019: Slamtec robots ready to serve
Slamtec is a robotics company out of China whose goal is to provide solutions for laser localization mapping and navigation. They have created two autonomous robots that can be used in areas such as bars, restaurants and malls. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mixologiq drink maker appears at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
This is the Mixologiq drink maker.
CES 2019: Veritable smart garden
Let’s face it; not all of us have green thumbs. And herbs are particularly difficult to grow, considering their constant need for sunshine. Enter the Veritable smart garden from Exky, which does it all for you. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas being sold to developer
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas is being sold to a developer, set to close in March. Bonnie Springs, west of Las Vegas off State Route 159 — next to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park — spans more than 60 acres and was on the market for $31 million. The developer and his project partner are under contract to buy the ranch and plan to chop it up mostly into custom-home lots. The plans includes a 25-room motel, a restaurant and a 5,400-square-foot event barn.
Bone-conduction headphones form Aftershokz
Aftershokz offers bone-conduction headphones - headphones that don’t go in the ear.
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Autonomous Cars and Futuristic Aircraft Rule CES
Day two of CES was dominated by autonomous cars and futuristic aircraft in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
TekNekSavr fights neck problems caused by smart phones
Atiya Syverson invented the TekNekSavr to help fight neck and head problems caused by strains while typing on smart phones. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New eyeglasses know if you fall and call for help
The French company Abeye has created eye glasses that will detect if the wearer falls and call for help. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Company that creates vibrator-like device claims genders bias against CES
Lora DiCarlo is a women-run start-up that creates a vibrator-like device designed for female pleasure called the Osé. This year they were awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Robotics and Drone Category, but a month later the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, rescinded the award and their booth. Haddock and her team believe it is a reflection of gender bias and sexism in an industry with a long history of male domination.
CES-Wagz has new pet products
Wagz has three new products to help create better lives for your pets in a digital world. One is a collar with LTE tracking and an HD camera. Also a smart pet door that only lets your pet in and out. Lastly, a device to humanely keep Fluffy out of certain areas of your home. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in SHOT Show
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like