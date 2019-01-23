SHOT Show 2019: 50th anniversary Apollo 11 knife in Las Vegas

To celebrate the golden anniversary of that monumental occasion, Case — the maker of the Astronaut Knife M-1 — debuted its commemorative model marking the event at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas at the the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Those famous words were uttered by astronaut Neil Armstrong as he took the first steps on the Moon almost 50 years ago, on July 20, 1969. As that historic moment occurred, one manufacturer’s knife was stored in Apollo 11 as part of a survival kit.

To celebrate the golden anniversary of that monumental occasion, Case — the maker of the Astronaut Knife M-1 — debuted its commemorative model marking the event at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas at the the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

“When they (Astronauts) came back to Earth and if they landed somewhere off course, they could survive until they were picked up,” said Fred Feightner, Case spokesperson. “It ended up in the survival kit of every Apollo and Gemini mission.”

The blade features a double row of teeth on the top side of the blade that could be used to cut through wood. The other side is smooth, with a special curvature at the tip that allows for digging. The blade features a white plastic handle, held together by brass pins.

The knife will begin shipping in February and will be offered in two different price ranges.

The knife alone costs $195, One with a collectible case, with 250 made, will retail at $400, Feightner said.

“We’ve made this as close to the original as possible,” he said. “We’re proud to bring it back for this momentous time.”

