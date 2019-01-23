SHOT Show 2019: Government shutdown causes cancellations

In Las Vegas, the SHOT Show, the largest annual trade show for shooting, hunting and outdoor show in the world, is not immune to the partial government shutdown’s effects.

Weapons with a silencers from SilencerCo on display during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Retailer Bryson Gentry of Texas checks out a scope by Nightforce on display during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rob Leatham of Team Safariland participates in a fast magazine reloading demonstration during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person checks out a handgun during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Keith Garcia of Team Safariland participates in a fast magazine reloading demonstration during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Randy Wei of Taiwan checks out a scope during the SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two scheduled educational sessions involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at the Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center were canceled due to the agents being furloughed.

“The cancelled sessions were replaced with sessions on other topics,” said spolesperson Bill Brassard with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which sponsors the show. “These and other seminars are attended by firearms retailers, who were basically unaffected because they continued to have a full seminar schedule to choose from.”

The ATF is responsible for regulating the firearm industry in the U.S. through licensing. The agencies duties also include the investigation and prevention of federal offenses involving the unlawful use, manufacture and possession of firearms and explosives, according to the ATF website.

Despite the ATF agents not being able to attend the show this year, as they have every year in the past, no other aspects of the show were altered by the shutdown.

“No booths were affected by the shutdown,” he said.

An estimated 58,000 people are expected to attend the four-day SHOT Show, which ends Friday and is open to only industry and law enforcement members.

