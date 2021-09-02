Signs beginning to change as Sands adopts The Venetian Expo name

With an ownership change of The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo Center coming soon, Las Vegas Sands Corp. begins the transition with The Venetian Expo.

The Venetian and Sands Expo on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has sold The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Sands Expo and Convention Center is now The Venetian Expo.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced in July that it was making the name change.

In addition, The Venetian Congress Center, a group of meeting rooms and ballrooms within The Venetian, has changed its name at the same time to The Venetian Convention Center.

Venetian spokesman Keith Salwoski said the sign on the 2.25 million-square-foot convention center adjacent to The Venetian — the largest private convention center in the United States — is being changed this week. Work began on the sign change Tuesday night.

“As part of our transition plan, we are removing the Sands portion of the Expo sign this week,” Salwoski said. “It will be replaced later this year with a new Venetian Expo sign.”

The current sign will be retained by the company.

The company is preparing to transition The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo to new owners later this year.

In March, it was announced that Apollo Global Management and Vici Properties Inc. were acquiring the Strip resort from Sands for $6.25 billion.

Under terms of the deal, New York-based Vici, a real estate investment trust affiliated with Caesars Entertainment Inc., would pay $4 billion in the transaction and would receive the real estate on which the resort sits. It is partnering with another New York company, Apollo Global Management Inc., which would pay $2.5 billion to acquire the resort’s cash flow.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

