Software company Atlassian cancels upcoming Las Vegas conference

An estimated 5,000 people were expected to attend the event, according to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Atlassian (Facebook)

Software company Atlassian pulled the plug on its nearly week-long Atlassian Summit 2020 event at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The summit now will be hosted online beginning April 1 with more details being announced at a later date.

The company said in a statement the health and safety of attendees, partners and sponsors were its highest priority therefore they decided to suspend this month’s event, which was expected to take place March 28 thorugh April 3.

Registered attendees are able to be fully reimbursed for their conference pass and any trainings purchased.

The company said it expects to return to Las Vegas next year on April 20-22 at The Venetian.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus has led a number of business conventions like this week’s National Association of Broadcasters show and sporting events to either cancel or alter their schedules.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Veneitian.

