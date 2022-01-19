Sports Licensing show unveils $30K custom Raiders watch

Vendors showed off the latest and greatest in sports merchandise and tailgating accessories Wednesday, highlighted by a custom $30,000 Raiders watch.

The upper level of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center was littered with various items for the show, which kicked off Wednesday and runs through Friday. The show has a little bit of everything any sports fan could ever need from standard apparel, home goods, tailgating gear to transpiration needs and baby items.

Here are five items that stood out at the show:

Game Time Watches

Game Time Watches teamed up with the Raiders to create six custom $30,000 watches that each feature 830 uncut diamonds.

The company began creating the special-order watches before last season, but held off completing them because fans were not allowed at Allegiant Stadium during the 2020 season.

“It’s called the Assassin watch. It’s a Swiss movement, solid stainless steel, sapphire crystal edge watch,” said Game Time Watches owner Adam Pennington. “It’s a limited edition. We only did six watches for the Raiders.”

The watch is named after Raider great Jack Tatum, whose nickname was the Assassin.

The six watches are being offered to VIP suite holders at Allegiant Stadium, although team executives could also keep one or two, Pennington said.

Game Time Watches also has other Raiders timepieces in all price ranges.

Two other watches are also named after Raiders players, including the Ghost, named after former Raider Dave Casper and the Snake in honor of the legendary former quarterback Ken Stabler.

YouTheFan stadium replicas

What better way to show one’s fandom than to have a replica of your favorite team’s home facility?

YouTheFan offers various pieces of stadium replicas, from a lighted end table to a palm-sized magnet.

The 25 layer table is the company’s glitziest offering, featuring 25-layer 3-D replicas of various stadiums. Each facility’s details are carefully added, even down to the LED lighting being located exactly where it is in each facility.

The unique table retails for $599, with T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium among the offerings.

“You can put tickets underneath there (the glass),” David Bazzoni, YouTheFan president and founder, said about being able to personalize the table’s appearance. “It’s really cool.”

If a high end table is out of one’s budget, YouTheFan offers 25-layer stadium replica wall plaques running $250, a less detailed five-layer version for $59.99 and even a smaller $7.99 magnet.

Aside from the Las Vegas facilities YouTheFan also offers mini stadium and arena replicas from the NBA, NHL, NFL and college teams.

DGL Group scooters

Whether you have the need for a motorized e-scooter or a push version that can go off-road, the DGL Group has you covered with NFL versions of their popular product.

The Hover-1 e-scooter is available in paint schemes from all NFL teams, including the Raiders, that feature an LED light on the handle bars, an LCD display to monitor speed and battery life, LED deck lights to give the scooter a distinct look at night, rear disc brakes and a folding design.

The e-scooter retails for $499. It can reach speeds of up to 16mph and hold a maximum weight of 264 pounds. The 36 volt battery takes 5 hours to charge and can go 16 miles on a single charge.

The 33-pound scooter’s foldable design makes it a useful tool for those living in busy city environments or for students.

“It can fold and be stored underneath your desk or it can be put in your car,” said Ron Shetrit, DGL Group project manager.

The non-motorized kids off-road kick scooter features a 40-pound minimum rider weight and can hold up to 90 pounds. The scooter features a rear foot brake and pneumatic tires and retails for $129.

Blue Sky Outdoor Living

For sports fans in areas where the weather gets chilly during the season, BlueSky Outdoor Living has the solution for you — portable, smokeless fire pits.

The pits, which sell for $169.99, stand 12.5 inches tall and are 15.76 inches long and come with a carrying case for easy transport.

The design of the fire pit allows outside air to be drawn inside the bottom ring of the chamber and moved through a two piece body inside. The heated air is released into the burn chamber through an inner ring of holes, improving the burn of the wood pieces. That in turn vaporizes the wood particles, leading to little or no smoke.

“You’re not going to walk away smelling like smoke and you’re not going to have ash and embers blowing everywhere,” said Maegan Sadocha, Blue Sky Outdoor Living representative. “The double wall chamber eliminates all that.”

The bottom-located ash catch stand collects the ash and offers easy clean up.

It’s portable nature makes it an easy addition to any tailgate, beach outing, or picnic.

Gamezies

Team fandom is often passed down from generation to generation, so why not get a child started as early as possible representing a family favorite team?

Gamezies can do just that with its line of officially licensed college mascot plush pacifiers.

The mini stuffed mascots can provide babies with something to keep their attention and the attached pacifier can offer them relief when they’re upset while teething. It also makes it easier to locate when it’s dropped.

After a baby grows out of the pacifier stage, the $24.99 plush can be used as a key chain, attached to a backpack or used as a Christmas tree ornament.

A limited number of college mascots are part of the Gamezies brand, including the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and Kentucky Wildcats.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.