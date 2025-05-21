Top 5 coolest products seen at ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Hundreds of exhibitors are showing off their parenting and baby products at the ABC Kids Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Conventioneers walk the show floor during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Conventioneers check out colorful children’s tableware made from recycled materials during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BottlesBuddy co-founder Anusha Devassy demonstrates her baby bottle holder during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Whitehurst with Woddle Smart Changing Pad talks to Bobby Johnson of Pepper Pike, Ohio, during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kimber Crandall and Bryson Barney, co-founders of Pearl Pop, talks about their soft chewy toothpaste pearls for children during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LatchLight founder Julie Carty talks about her wearable light for breastfeeding mothers during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nicole Noar, founder and CEO of Snuggle Shield, right, shows her product to Tai Kirby during the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Being a parent is hard, but these companies are aiming to make it a little easier.

ABC Kids Expo is in full swing from Wednesday through Friday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, with hundreds of exhibitors showing off their parenting and baby products.

From artificial intelligence-changing pads to breastfeeding nightlights, here are five of the coolest products at the expo this year.

Woddle

This isn’t your everyday changing pad. The Woddle Smart Changing Pad is a high-tech “smart hub,” to not only change your baby on, but weigh them, track bowel movements, breastfeeding and more. Launched in November , the Woddle is built by clinicians with six unique features, all tracked on an app.

“Modern parenting has really taken off,” said Jennifer Whitehurst, director of marketing for Woddle. “I think the acknowledgement of ‘it takes a village,’ has really changed. We’re noticing a lot of people leaning towards technology to help bridge that gap of information and health.”

Also in the app is an AI feature, where parents can ask questions like, “What’s a baby’s temperature supposed to be?’ or ‘How do I swaddle?’

The Woddle consistently pushes out new features and updates free-of-charge, with no in-app purchases. Currently, it retails for $299.99 and can be bought on Amazon and their website woddlebaby.com.

Pearl Pop

These pea-sized, jelly pearls aren’t candy, they’re toothpaste. Invented by co-founder and single mother of four Kimber Crandall, Pearl Pop aims to take the “headache” out of teeth brushing time.

“We are on a mission to make tooth brushing just a little bit easier,” said Crandall. “If you don’t have to yell at your kids to brush their teeth 10 times or clean up a dirty sink, you can use that little bit of energy somewhere else in your day.”

To use, kids pop the Pearl Pop into their mouth, chew — make sure not to swallow — and brush the pearl bits into the teeth like toothpaste. No need to rinse either, with Crandall saying “if your kids end up at the soccer field and they haven’t brushed, you can just have them brush right there and spit.”

There are no sulfates or fluoride, but is packed with nano-hydroxyapatite, which helps “remineralize the teeth,” according to Crandall.

Currently, Pearl Pops come in flavors bubblegum, grape, sweet mint and peach ring, with another mint flavor, Mint Kiss, coming this summer. A 65-count bottle of pearls retails for $18 and can be found on their website: pearlpop.com.

LatchLight

Made for those late-night feedings, LatchLight helps illuminate the latch, without disturbing the baby. Latchlight is a wearable nightlight with a 40-degree beam angle, 360-degree radius soft light to shine on just what you need during those every-two-hour nighttime feedings during the first eight weeks.

Co-founder Julie Carty came up with the idea after giving birth to one of her children and trying to breastfeed in fluorescent hospital lighting.

“It’s 3 a.m. in the hospital, and their lights are the worst. I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I brought my nightlight,’” said Carty. “Then I get home, and the night lights that I have are horrible. They’re too dim.”

The LatchLight clips to clothing and turns on with the flip of a switch and has a dimming wheel.

It also glows-in-the-dark so moms can find it on the nightstand and a silicone tip to help adjust the baby’s lips. Currently, LatchLight retails for $34.99 and can be found online at their website shoplatchlight.com, Amazon, Walmart, Buy Buy Baby and, soon-to-be, Meyer.

Snuggle Shield

Developed by registered nurse, lactation specialist and mother Nicole Noar, the Snuggle Shield is a patented car seat cover to protect babies from outside germs. The bamboo fabric covering wraps around a car seat and has a pocket to insert a medical grade filter.

“I actually came up with it for my own baby,” said founder and CEO Noar. “I was at the nail salon, and the fumes and everything made me super insecure, so I wanted to find something that would protect him.”

The cover and filter combo protects against 99.9 percent of germs, viruses and bacteria, she said. Additionally, the cover is dual sided to swap out based on hot or cold climates. No need to worry if the baby is overheating, the Snuggle Shield keeps the baby 48 percent cooler and has a heat sensor that turns pink if it is too hot inside.

Snuggle Shield retails for $49.99, with a six-pack of medical-grade filters retailing for $20. They can be found on their website snuggleshield.com, Amazon, Target and Nordstrom.

BottlesBuddy

Designed as a third hand for parents, the BottlesBuddy holds the bottle to the baby’s lips so parents can multitask. The three-part patented device has a piece for the hand to hold, an adjustable arm and an adjustable bottle holder to hold any size cup.

“Seven years ago, when we had a baby, we had no help here. I came all the way from India,” said co-founder Anusha Devassy. “So, whenever I wanted to give my baby to my husband, he ended up with dancing with the bottle in his neck.”

Parents attach one end to the hand and the other to a bottle, hold the baby and adjust the arm to place the bottle to their lips. This frees up a hand for parents to work, hold their phone or simply take a sip of coffee.

The BottlesBuddy retails for $38.99 and can be found on Amazon and Shopify.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.