Trade show LightFair in Las Vegas canceled

Trade show LightFair 2020 announced Friday it would no longer take place in May but will instead be held later this year if conditions around the spread of coronavirus improves.

Show Director Dan Darby said in a statement “postponing the show is our most responsible action.”

This means roughly 27,000 attendees will no longer be descending on the Las Vegas Convention Center in May to see the latest in lighting innovations. Owned by the International Association of Lighting Designers, the show is considered the largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show.

A new show date will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, several other business conventions and sporting events have either canceled or altered their schedules.

