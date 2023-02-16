TwitchCon is heading to Las Vegas

TwitchCon is coming to Las Vegas for the first time.

TwitchCon is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. (Twitch)

Twitch is headed to Las Vegas.

The streaming company announced Thursday that TwitchCon, its yearly convention, is moving to Las Vegas from San Diego. The three-day event will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Twitch bills the event as “an epic celebration of the streamers, games, chatters, mods, cosplayers, communities, and more that bring us all together.”

In addition to Las Vegas, Twitch will also host TwitchCon Paris July 8-9.

For more information, visit twitchcon.com.