42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Conventions

TwitchCon is heading to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2023 - 9:39 am
 
TwitchCon is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. (Twitch)
TwitchCon is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. (Twitch)

Twitch is headed to Las Vegas.

The streaming company announced Thursday that TwitchCon, its yearly convention, is moving to Las Vegas from San Diego. The three-day event will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Twitch bills the event as “an epic celebration of the streamers, games, chatters, mods, cosplayers, communities, and more that bring us all together.”

In addition to Las Vegas, Twitch will also host TwitchCon Paris July 8-9.

For more information, visit twitchcon.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
2
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
3
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
4
William Hill, Caesars betting apps working again; bonus bets added
William Hill, Caesars betting apps working again; bonus bets added
5
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’
Homestyle proposal: Cracker Barrel has prizes for ‘popping the question’
‘Pokémon Go Tour’ stop to draw thousands to Sunset Park
‘Pokémon Go Tour’ stop to draw thousands to Sunset Park
Sustainable products at World of Concrete are ‘what customers want’
Sustainable products at World of Concrete are ‘what customers want’
MAGIC Las Vegas bringing fashion, Billy Porter to trade show
MAGIC Las Vegas bringing fashion, Billy Porter to trade show
Valley of Fire 2nd most Instagrammed state park in US
Valley of Fire 2nd most Instagrammed state park in US
Homebuilding convention coming to Las Vegas
Homebuilding convention coming to Las Vegas