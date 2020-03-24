Updated: 2020 Las Vegas conventions, shows that have rescheduled

Dozens of Las Vegas conventions postponed this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is an updated list for the rest of 2020 and into 2021.

Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, competes in the finals for the nontraditional pizza category during the 2019 International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. The expo was formally canceled for 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ryan Clark performs in the flair bartending competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show in 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The show has postponed to October 19-21, 2020. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Dozens of conventions and business gatherings in Las Vegas postponed events in March and April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some that have been rescheduled for later this year. Some have been canceled.

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo has been rescheduled for Oct. 24, 2020 at Santa Fe Station’s Centennial Ballroom.

Nightclub and Bar Show has postponed to October 19-21, 2020.

The International Pizza Expo was formally canceled for 2020.

NADP Experience 2020 was canceled for 2020.

LightFair 2020 has been canceled for 2020. The next LightFair is scheduled for May 2021 in New York City.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to Oct. 5-8, 2020 at Sands Expo.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10-13, 2020 at The Venetian and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The Licensing Expo is now scheduled for August 11-13, 2020.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28, 2020.

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3, 2020.

Digital Signage Expo is rescheduled for Sept. 15-18, 2020.

ShopTalk rescheduled to Sept. 14-17, 2020.

World Game Protection Conference is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8, 2020.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 , 2020.

The National Association of Broadcasters is not rescheduling the 2020 show.

CES is scheduled for Jan. 6-9, 2021.

CinemaCon plans to return to Las Vegas April 26-29, 2021.

Luxury and JCK Las Vegas will take place in June 2021 at Sands Expo.

This list will update. Contact rprast@reviewjournal.com if there are items to add or change.