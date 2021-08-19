Vaccinations to be required to attend broadcasters’ October show

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Wednesday that it will require attendees of its October trade show to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Conventioneers pour onto the show floor on the opening day of the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The show, delayed to Oct. 9-13 from its usual April calendar spot, is annually one of the top five conventions by attendance in Las Vegas with around 90,000 people participating.

Organizers of the show on Wednesday announced the plan to require proof of vaccination, saying that additional details on how that proof will be obtained will be “coming soon.”

“While the enthusiasm is building, we are keenly aware of health and safety concerns tied to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and want to assure you that we are putting in place a comprehensive, data-driven plan that prioritizes safety and creates a productive environment at these events,” Chris Brown executive vice president and managing director of global connections and events for the association, said in a letter on the NAB website.

