Vegas Chamber's Business Expo returns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 4:51 pm
 
The Vegas Chamber will present the Business Expo at the World Market Center on Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Las Vegas Market kicked off its five-day trade show Sunday at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a more than five-year hiatus, the Vegas Chamber is bringing back its Business Expo this week.

The convention, aimed at local businesses, will take place Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 at the door or $20 in advance for chamber members. Expo tickets can also be purchased online at vegaschamber.com.

Visitors will be able to visit 75 local exhibitors, get information on how to grow their business and participate in a networking event.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

