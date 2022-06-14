Vegas Chamber’s Business Expo returns
After a more than five-year hiatus, the Vegas Chamber is bringing back its Business Expo this week.
The convention, aimed at local businesses, will take place Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 at the door or $20 in advance for chamber members. Expo tickets can also be purchased online at vegaschamber.com.
Visitors will be able to visit 75 local exhibitors, get information on how to grow their business and participate in a networking event.
Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.