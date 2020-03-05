What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports

Updated list: The Smith Center is canceling shows. Schools are being impacted. Find latest news here.

Friday, March 13:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes in the Las Vegas area. There are currently 11 known cases in Nevada.

Here is the latest news:

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency.

Las Vegas Strip hotels see drop in tourism.

Amid the virus spread, most of Nevada’s nursing homes have failed to meet federal standards for infection prevention.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through the end of March.

School news:

Catholic Diocese schools in Las Vegas have canceled athletics and travel.

Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet.

Clark County School District is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events and canceled all out-of-state and international student travel until further notice.

UNLV will transition to online-only instruction.

A second Summerlin-area private school, The Meadows School, has decided to temporarily close its doors. The Alexander Dawson School announced earlier Thursday that it would close its doors for at least two weeks.

Many sports organizations have changes:

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments, other championships.

The Western Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its tournaments.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball has been postponed.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The 2020 NFL draft is still a go. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Other notable changes this week:

Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings.

The Nevada State Democratic Pa rty has canceled the county co nventions set to take place in April.

President Donald Trump canceled his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference, which has been postponed.

Room rates across the valley have dipped for the NFL Draft.

Mandalay Bay has confirmed that three more of its restaurants will close temporarily after service Sunday, following the news Tuesday that the resort’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, will close seven of its Las Vegas Strip buffets effective Sunday.

Frontier Airlines is offering 90 percent off flights amid coronavirus scare.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

RECon has been postponed.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 11-13.

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The International Pizza Expo has been postponed until June.

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is canceled.

CinemaCon, a four-day convention scheduled for March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday.

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.”

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

Security industry conference ISC West has been pushed back to July.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

Entertainment: nightclubs, shows

The Post Malone show set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night has been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs.

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub at The Cromwell is temporarily closing.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through March.

Dance Gavin Dance, Brooklyn Bo wl, March 13, postponed

Boyz II Men, The Mirage Theate r, March 13-15, cancelled

Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater , March 13-14, cancelled

Il Volo, the Pearl at the Palm s, March 15, cancelled

Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena, Ma rch 20, postponed

Viva Ska Vegas, Fremont Countr y Club, March 20-21, postponed

Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq, March 25, cancelled

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena , March 27, postponed

Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19- 21, postponed to Oct. 2-4

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show, postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas, postponed until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell, canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April, canceled.

Vegas Cheese Fest, postponed.

More sports

The Nevada Junior Cup soccer tournament March 13-15 has been postponed.

The Las Vegas Players Showcase Tournament has been canceled.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

Corrections visitations

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Events still on track:

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo is still scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino.

EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding for a March 29 – April 2 show.

Shows at the Smith Center are still on.

The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

