What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for sports, conventions, shows

Latest list: Many sports events canceled, cheap fares from Frontier. Coronavirus concerns are causing Las Vegas conferences, shows, sports events to cancel or change.

A coronavirus informational sign on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A passenger wears a face mask while asking for directions outside the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday, March 12:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes in the Las Vegas area. Cases are up to ten in Nevada.

School news:

Clark County School District is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events.

Lots of sports organizations have announced changes today:

The Western Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its tournaments.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball still in virus standby mode.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The 2020 NFL draft is still a go. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Other notable changes:

The Nevada State Democratic Pa rty has canceled the county co nventions set to take place in April.

President Donald Trump canceled his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference, which has been postponed.

Room rates across the valley have dipped for the NFL Draft.

Mandalay Bay has confirmed that three more of its restaurants will close temporarily after service Sunday, following the news Tuesday that the resort’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, will close seven of its Las Vegas Strip buffets effective Sunday.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are changing various policies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Frontier Airlines is offering 90 percent off flights amid coronavirus scare.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The International Pizza Expo has been postponed until June.

CinemaCon, a four-day convention scheduled for March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday.

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.”

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

Security industry conference ISC West has been pushed back to July.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

More news about coronavirus Read here

More sports

The Nevada Junior Cup soccer tournament March 13-15 has been postponed.

The Las Vegas Players Showcase Tournament has been canceled.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

Entertainment

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show at Treasure Island has been postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas has been postponed from this month until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell has been canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

The Zac Brown Band has postponed the current leg of their “The Owl Tour.”

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April has been canceled.

Vegas Cheese Fest has been postponed.

Clark County School District

The school district has canceled all out-of-state and international student travel until further notice.

Corrections visitations

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Events still on track:

— March Madness will go on as planned at the Westgate. The casino is closely monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus and is taking precautions, but it has no plans to close its 1,500-seat auditorium for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

— The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is still planning to run March 22-25.

— EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding for a March 29 – April 2 show.

— The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com