Conventions

What’s closed or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports

March 5, 2020 - 12:30 pm
March 5, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2020 - 2:26 pm

Wednesday, March 18:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes.

New cases today bring the state total to 55.

Here is the latest news and additional closures:

What’s an essential business? Governor clarifies Tuesday order.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman issued an urgent plea to Gov. Sisolak, requesting he significantly shorten a 30-day closure.

Emergencies were declared in all Las Vegas Valley cities to help with the response to the virus.

Nevada’s health care insurance portal is offering a special open enrollment period. 

Nevada leaders are asked to halt evictions and homeless camping bans.

Las Vegas is seeing a severe blood shortage. Here’s how to donate.

Casinos, hotels

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos, bringing Nevada’s dominant industry to a complete halt and leaving tens of thousands of workers in differing degrees of economic uncertainty.

Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said in a Tuesday statement that the union supports Sisolak’s decision but “demands every Nevada employer pay all of their employees (including part-time workers) and extend healthcare benefits.”

More on the impact on the workforce.

Schools

State, Clark County schools list food sites for students. Three Square adds 43 food distribution sites in Las Vegas Valley.

The College of Southern Nevada will transition to remote classes on March 18.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered the closure of all public schools in Nevada.

Equipo Academy will move to online instruction starting this Wednesday (March 18).

Catholic Diocese schools in Las Vegas have canceled athletics and travel.

Clark County School District is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events and canceled all out-of-state and international student travel until further notice. 

UNLV will transition to online-only instruction.

A second Summerlin-area private school, The Meadows School, has decided to temporarily close its doors. The Alexander Dawson School announced earlier Thursday that it would close its doors for at least two weeks.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada close temporarily.

Government/Politics

Clark County District Court will suspend jury trials for the next 30 days.

Nevada federal court trials, naturalization ceremonies are on hold.

The Nevada State Democratic Party has canceled the county conventions set to take place in April.

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Sports

NFL Draft plans are off in Las Vegas, and it likely will be a televised event.

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship has postponed its next three events.

Las Vegas may get Super Bowl after canceled NFL draft, Goodell says.

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas announced it will suspend in-person events for two weeks and move community tournaments online.

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments, other championships.

The Western Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its tournaments.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball has been postponed.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

The 2020 NFL draft is still a go. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Business/Conventions

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo was rescheduled for May 30.

World Game Protection Conference postponed its event to the fall.

Collaborate 20 convention is canceled.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association convention is postponed

The National Hardware Show canceled and looking for a later date this year.

Trade show LightFair 2020 canceled, might reschedule later in 2020.

Exhibitor Live Las Vegas convention postponed.

RECon has been postponed.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 11-13.

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The International Pizza Expo has been postponed until June.

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is canceled.

CinemaCon, a four-day convention scheduled for March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday.

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.”

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

Security industry conference ISC West has been pushed back to July.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

Entertainment

Nightclubs, shows, dining

First Friday events for both April 3 and May 1 are canceled.

Ferraro’s, other Las Vegas restaurants close temporarily.

Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” performance, scheduled for April 30, is postponed.

Fremont Street Experience has pulled live entertainment from its open stages.

Cirque du Soleil is halting all of its shows on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced all ticketed live entertainment at company venues will be suspended.

Longtime Vegas headliners Penn & Teller are going dark and David Copperfield suspends his show.

The Academy of Country Music Awards show has been postponed.

‘Opium’ at Cosmopolitan suspended indefinitely.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will temporarily close four of its restaurants and a coffee stand, effective March 16.

Cirque du Soleil will close all Las Vegas Strip shows.

Penn & Teller are off the stage until further notice.

Rod Stewart is tabling three shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 

Jonas Brothers have canceled their upcoming residency at Park MGM.

The Post Malone show set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night has been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs.

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub at The Cromwell is temporarily closing.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through March.

Dance Gavin Dance, Brooklyn Bowl, March 13, postponed

Boyz II Men, The Mirage Theater, March 13-15, cancelled

Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater, March 13-14, cancelled

Il Volo, the Pearl at the Palms, March 15, cancelled

Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena, March 20, postponed

Viva Ska Vegas, Fremont Country Club, March 20-21, postponed

Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq, March 25, cancelled

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena, March 27, postponed

Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19-21, postponed to Oct. 2-4

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show, postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas, postponed until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell, canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

TopGolf Las Vegas is closed indefinitely.

Movie theaters

AMC and Brenden Theatres are the latest cinemas to close.

Regal Cinemas, the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, was the first to shutter its theaters Monday.

Festivals

April’s Kizuna Japanese Spring Festival at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza is canceled.

Tacos and Tamales at Desert Breeze Park, canceled

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April, canceled. 

Vegas Cheese Fest, postponed.

Museums and Attractions

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is closed until April 13.

Nevada’s seven state museums are closing to the public until the end of March.

The Mob Museum is closing temporarily.

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum closing indefinitely.

The Springs Preserve will be closed beginning March 16, according to a statement.

Clark County is closing parks, rec facilities; outdoor areas are still open.

Other

Henderson

These events have been canceled:

Vintage Market and Craft Sale, April 11

March On, March 24

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4

Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1

Henderson BluesFest, April 11

Industrial Days, April 17-18

March On, April 22

Fire Station 99 open house, April 25

Summerlin

Sun City Community Fitness Centers and Swimming Pools are closing temporarily March 17. Golf courses are closed until March 19 for disinfecting and cleaning.

Downtown Summerlin announced March 17 that stores and restaurants are adjusting operating hours.

Boulder City

Boulder City cancels meetings, closes facilities through April 1.

Churches

Las Vegas Masses are suspended until at least through Palm Sunday.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings.

Fitness

Fitness centers across the valley are closing temporarily.

Libraries

Las Vegas-Clark County libraries closed due to coronavirus.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal.

