What’s closed or rescheduled due to coronavirus? Updated for parks, schools, business

Latest list: Cases are up to 245 in the state. One tower is still closed at McCarran due to the virus. Find updates here.

A Starbucks on the Las Vegas Strip is empty Monday morning, March 16, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A coronavirus informational sign on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday, March 23:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes.

New cases bring the state total to 245. There have been 3,490 negative tests.

Here is the latest news and additional closures:

Las Vegas police are targeting nonessential businesses that remain open.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced more closures. Starting March 23, all park facilities including restrooms will be closed, along with parking areas, public beaches and picnic areas, marinas, launch ramps and campgrounds.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenic Drive is closed until further notice.

McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower is still closed.

The Review-Journal is offering businesses a free platform to communicate with customers, both online and in print.

Las Vegas is seeing a severe blood shortage. Here’s how to donate.

Casinos, hotels

MGM Resorts International is donating $1 million toward its employee emergency fund.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order on nonessential Nevada businesses shut down 440 licensed casinos, leaving tens of thousands of workers in differing degrees of economic uncertainty.

More on the impact on the workforce.

Schools

The Clark County School District can’t guarantee an education to all students during school closures despite a state mandate to do so, Superintendent Jesus Jara said at an emergency board meeting Monday.

State, Clark County schools list food sites for students. Three Square adds 43 food distribution sites in Las Vegas Valley.

The College of Southern Nevada has transitioned to remote classes.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all public schools in Nevada.

Equipo Academy moved to online instruction.

UNLV transitioned to online-only instruction.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are closed.

Government/Politics

The Metropolitan Police Department closed the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center.

Gov. Sisolak announced a new public-private partnership meant to help distribute resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Nevada Department of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle issued a 90-day extension on expiring DMV documents. Extensions are being granted on any DMV document that has an expiration date of March 16 through April 30.

Clark County District Court has suspended jury trials for the next 30 days.

Nevada federal court trials, naturalization ceremonies are on hold.

The Nevada State Democratic Pa rty canceled the county co nventions set to take place in April.

Nevada Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Sports

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship postponed its next three events.

Las Vegas may get Super Bowl after canceled NFL draft, Goodell says.

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas announced it will suspend in-person events for two weeks and move community tournaments online.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL suspended its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball has been postponed.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

Business/conventions rescheduled

World Game Protection Conference rescheduled for Oct. 5-8.

The International Pizza Expo has been rebooked to June 26-28.

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3.

Nightclub and Bar has moved to June 23-24.

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo was rescheduled for May 30.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo to Nov. 17

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 11-13.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to July 20-22.

Business/conventions postponed or canceled

Collaborate 20 convention is canceled.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association convention is postponed.

Trade show LightFair 2020 canceled, might reschedule later in 2020.

Exhibitor Live Las Vegas convention postponed.

RECon has been postponed.

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is canceled.

CinemaCon was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

Entertainment

Nightclubs, shows, dining

First Friday events for both April 3 and May 1 are canceled.

Ferraro’s, other Las Vegas restaurants close temporarily.

Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” performance, scheduled for April 30, is postponed.

Fremont Street Experience has pulled live entertainment from its open stages.

Cirque du Soleil is halting all of its shows on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced all ticketed live entertainment at company venues will be suspended.

Longtime Vegas headliners Penn & Teller are going dark and David Copperfield suspends his show.

The Academy of Country Music Awards show has been postponed.

‘Opium’ at Cosmopolitan suspended indefinitely.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will temporarily close four of its restaurants and a coffee stand, effective March 16.

Cirque du Soleil will close all Las Vegas Strip shows.

Penn & Teller are off the stage until further notice.

Rod Stewart is tabling three shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Jonas Brothers have canceled their upcoming residency at Park MGM.

The Post Malone show set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night has been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs.

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub at The Cromwell is temporarily closing.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through March.

Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq, March 25, cancelled

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena , March 27, postponed

Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19- 21, postponed to Oct. 2-4

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show, postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas, postponed until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell, canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

TopGolf Las Vegas is closed indefinitely.

Movie theaters

AMC and Brenden Theatres are the latest cinemas to close.

Regal Cinemas, the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, was the first to shutter its theaters.

Festivals

April’s Kizuna Japanese Spring Festival at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza is canceled.

Tacos and Tamales at Desert Breeze Park, canceled

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April, canceled.

Vegas Cheese Fest, postponed.

Museums and Attractions

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is closed until April 13.

Nevada’s seven state museums are closing to the public until the end of March.

The Mob Museum is closing temporarily.

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum closing indefinitely.

The Springs Preserve is closed.

Clark County is closing parks, rec facilities; outdoor areas are still open.

Other

Henderson

These events have been canceled:

Vintage Market and Craft Sale, April 11

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4

Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1

Henderson BluesFest, April 11

Industrial Days, April 17-18

March On, April 22

Fire Station 99 open house, April 25

Summerlin

Sun City Community fitness centers and swimming pools have closed.

Downtown Summerlin announced March 17 that stores and restaurants are adjusting operating hours.

Boulder City

Boulder City cancels meetings, closes facilities through April 1.

Churches

Las Vegas Masses are suspended until at least through Palm Sunday.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings.

Fitness

Fitness centers across the valley are closing temporarily.

Libraries

Las Vegas-Clark County libraries closed due to coronavirus.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com