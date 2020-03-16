World Game Protection Conference in Las Vegas postponed

The convention, which covers topics associated with risk for casino operators, was going to be held March 23-26 at the Tropicana with an estimated 700 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The World Game Protection Conference postponed its event to the fall amid coronavirus concerns.

The show will now take place October 5-8.

Several other business conventions and sporting events have also either canceled or altered their schedules.

