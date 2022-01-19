Brick by brick, competitors vie to win Bricklayer 500

The competition to find the world’s best bricklayer begins Wednesday at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete trade show.

The Bricklayer 500, one of four competitions during ‘Masonry Madness,’ awards the title to a mason and tender team that builds the best and largest 26-foot-long brick wall with the fewest errors. This year’s bricklayer event marks its 20th anniversary.

Prizes include cash, a Ford F-250 truck and a Kubota XL1140 utility vehicle. Other competitions on Wednesday test the grit and handiwork of tenders and apprentices.

The competition is a key event during World of Concrete, the annual construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Organizers expect attendance to exceed that of the 2021 show, held in June, and be closer to numbers seen at pre-pandemic events.

