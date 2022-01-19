65°F
World of Concrete

Brick by brick, competitors vie to win Bricklayer 500

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 1:36 pm
 
Competitors in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tenders stack bricks for their masons as they compete in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Masons compete in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Masons compete in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Masons, including Manuel Prado (14) of Brazos Masonry in Waco, Texas, compete in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Competitors in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto defending champion, David Chavez Darian Douthit
Masons compete in the Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The competition to find the world’s best bricklayer begins Wednesday at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during the World of Concrete trade show.

The Bricklayer 500, one of four competitions during ‘Masonry Madness,’ awards the title to a mason and tender team that builds the best and largest 26-foot-long brick wall with the fewest errors. This year’s bricklayer event marks its 20th anniversary.

Prizes include cash, a Ford F-250 truck and a Kubota XL1140 utility vehicle. Other competitions on Wednesday test the grit and handiwork of tenders and apprentices.

The competition is a key event during World of Concrete, the annual construction trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Organizers expect attendance to exceed that of the 2021 show, held in June, and be closer to numbers seen at pre-pandemic events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

