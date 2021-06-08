Sisolak welcomes delegates to World of Concrete trade show

The first major trade show to open in the United States occurs Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new $1 billion West Hall expansion.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and a contingent of tourism leaders officially opened the new $1 billion West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the 2021 World of Concrete trade show Tuesday.

The 30-minute ceremony also featured Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chairman and CEO Steve Hill, LVCVA board Chairman John Marz — a Henderson City Council member — and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The local government leaders applauded Informa Markets CEO Charlie McCurdy, whose company produces World of Concrete.

Hill said negotiations with McCurdy began around Christmas and Informa needed a firm commitment that Las Vegas could host the show by March. Kirkpatrick worked with Clark County health officials to affirm that the Las Vegas Convention Center could safely host a large gathering.

Conventions and trade shows were shuttered in March 2020 when the COVID-19 virus began spreading rapidly across the world.

