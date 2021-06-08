84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
World of Concrete

Sisolak welcomes delegates to World of Concrete trade show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 7:51 am
 
Updated June 8, 2021 - 10:57 am
Construction showgirl Delecia Dean of Las Vegas smiles during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for t ...
Construction showgirl Delecia Dean of Las Vegas smiles during the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the World of Concrete t ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A welcome's sign is seen in the lobby of Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, du ...
A welcome's sign is seen in the lobby of Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, during the World of Concrete trade show. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Con ...
People attend the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during the open ...
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during the ribb ...
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks during the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The West Hall show floor is seen during the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Conventio ...
The West Hall show floor is seen during the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks to reporters be ...
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill speaks to reporters before the opening ceremony for the World of Concrete trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak and a contingent of tourism leaders officially opened the new $1 billion West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the 2021 World of Concrete trade show Tuesday.

The 30-minute ceremony also featured Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chairman and CEO Steve Hill, LVCVA board Chairman John Marz — a Henderson City Council member — and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The local government leaders applauded Informa Markets CEO Charlie McCurdy, whose company produces World of Concrete.

Hill said negotiations with McCurdy began around Christmas and Informa needed a firm commitment that Las Vegas could host the show by March. Kirkpatrick worked with Clark County health officials to affirm that the Las Vegas Convention Center could safely host a large gathering.

Conventions and trade shows were shuttered in March 2020 when the COVID-19 virus began spreading rapidly across the world.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
Boy found dead near Las Vegas ID’d as missing California 7-year-old
2
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
Here’s why gates at McCarran’s Terminal 3 remain closed
3
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
Las Vegas police: ‘Sugar Daddy’ stole to pay women’s bills
4
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle
5
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
‘Nonfunctional’ grass to be banned in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
World of Concrete 2019: Cordless tools create buzz
By / RJ

The crowd at the 2019 World of Concrete was a mix of contractors, salespeople and industry experts from all over the world, but many agreed on onething Thursday: the trade show is a lot to take in.

Enjoy a beer in Las Vegas after World of Concrete, Shot Show
By / RJ

It certainly isn’t difficult to find a beer in Las Vegas. But if you’re looking for just the right brew, in just the right environment, without traveling too far from your hotel, we’ve compiled a list of a few places you may want to explore.