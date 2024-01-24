‘World’s largest’ vintage motorcycle auction returns to Vegas this week

The 33rd annunal Mecum vintage and antique motorcycle auction is returning to the South Point and should put 2,000 motorcyles on the auction block.

This 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide was owned by the late Las Vegas entertainer Danny Gans and is up for auction at motorcycle auction held by Mecum Auctions at the South Point. (Mecum Auctions)

This 1947 Zundapp Oskar Pillenstein compressor racer motorcycle will be up for auction at motorcycle auction held by Mecum Auctions at the South Point. (Mecum Auctions)

This 1925 BMW R37 motorcycle will be for auction at motorcycle auction held by Mecum Auctions at the South Point. (Mecum Auctions)

Motorcycle lovers can be busy this week in Las Vegas as about 2,000 vintage and antique motorcycles will go up for auction at the South Point.

These motorcycles will be available for purchase as part of the 33rd annual vintage and motorcycle auction, considered the “world’s largest,” held by Mecum Auctions. The first day of the auction is Wednesday and it runs through Saturday.

The auction is expected to include a wide range of motorcycles from Harley-Davidsons to Ducatis, according to a Mecum news release.

Some of the notable collections of motorcycles that were highlighted by Mecum include the Cody Products Collection which has six vintage-era speedway racing motorcycles, and the Classic Motorcycle of Austria Collection, containing 25 vintage motorcycles including a 1925 BMW R37 and a 1947 Zundapp Oskar Pillenstein compressor racer — a class winner of the 1948 German Motorcycle Championship.

Outside of these collections, a notable motorcycle up for auction is a 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide formerly owned by the late Las Vegas entertainer Danny Gans, a Mecum Auctions spokesperson said. The estimated bid price for this motorcycle is $35,000 – $38,000.

The gates for the auction open daily at 8 a.m. and they close about one hour after the final motorcycle crosses the auction block.

People can attend this auction as a bidder or just a spectator. Prices for bidding registration start at $100 while general admission tickets are $30 per person with an option to get a $75 three-day pass. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.