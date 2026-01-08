WWE World returns to Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week

A massive poster hangs on the wall as fans stream by at WWE World, the Ultimate Fan Experience with a variety of retail items, memorabilia, hands-on exhibits and wrestler appearances at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The popular five-day WWE World fan fest will return in April during WrestleMania 42 week.

The interactive event will take place April 16-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s south hall, the WWE announced Thursday.

Tickets for the fan-favorite event will go on sale at noon Wednesday at wweworld.com to those who bought tickets to last year’s WrestleMania World and to those who have already bought tickets to WrestleMania 42. The public ticket sale for the event will begin at noon on Jan. 16. Tickets to WWE World start at $55 for a single-day adult pass and $30 for a single-day kids ticket. Five-day passes start at $150 for kids and $330 for adults.

WWE World at WrestleMania 42 will feature multiple immersive experiences for fans, including a main stage where top WWE Superstars will appear. There will be live podcast recordings, memorabilia highlighting WrestleMania’s 42-year history, photo and autograph opportunities with WWE superstars and legends, and what is being billed as the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history.

New for this year, fans can experience Hulkamania Forever, take part in photo-ready WWE superstar walkthroughs and go behind the curtain at Gorilla Position.

Last year’s WWE World during WrestleMania 41 week at the convention center’s west hall was the most-attended WWE fan convention of all time with over 50,000 attendees – a 21 percent increase over 2024’s fan event at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for WrestleMania start at $312 for single-day tickets for both April 18 and for April 19, with two-day combo tickets beginning at $685.

