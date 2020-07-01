Coronavirus cases grow among Las Vegas Amazon workers

Nine complaints have been filed by Amazon employees to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration between April 6 and June 11.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

The number of Amazon employees in the Las Vegas Valley testing positive for the coronavirus is up to at least 18 with the latest case at its North Las Vegas warehouse, near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 855,000-square-foot warehouse on 6001 E. Tropical Way has seen at least 12 workers test positive.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn said the company is taking the proper safety precautions to protect employees’ health.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation in our facilities, and we are taking proactive measures to protect employees and associates who have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or becomes ill,” Guinn said in an emailed statement.

The other confirmed cases include at least four workers at its other North Las Vegas building off Bay Lake Trail as well as one positive case at 4550 Nexus Way and 4410 Nexus Way.

Concern appears to be growing among Amazon employees over the retailer’s safety measures. A records request shows nine complaints have been filed by Amazon employees to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration between April 6 and June 11.

