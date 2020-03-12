Coronavirus concerns lead to Las Vegas Strip deals

Las Vegas Strip resorts are slashing nightly room rates as the coronavirus outbreak impacts tourism.

Las Vegas Strip resorts are slashing nightly room rates as the coronavirus outbreak impacts tourism.

A search on Hotels.com shows room rates at the Mandalay Bay this weekend start at $99, compared to the property’s standard rate of $289.

The Strat is listed at $65 compared with its standard rate of $81; Caesars Palace is $99 compared to $299; The Venetian is $157 compared with $209; and TI is $98 compared with $140.

Similar deals can be found for properties across the valley.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon said travelers can expect more discounts and lower room rates from operators as they work to draw in more guests.

“They’re going to be communicating with loyalty guests and offering them discounted food and beverage products,” he said. “They want to bring in people who maybe aren’t high-level gamblers, but still profitable. They started in the last couple days, and I think we’re going to continue seeing that.”

