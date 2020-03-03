Coronavirus fears boosting grocery delivery services

Consumer fears over the spread of coronavirus has led grocery delivery services like Instacart to see a surge in the number of home deliveries.

Instacart said it saw its growth rate surge by 10 times over the past three days while business in California, Washington, Oregon and New York surged by 20 times. The company operates the same-day grocery delivery service for stores like Costco, Sprouts, CVS and Sam’s Club.

“Over the last few days, we’ve seen a surge in customer demand for pantry items such as powdered milk and canned goods, as well as personal care products like hand sanitizer and vitamins,” the company said in a statement. “We remain fully operational across North America and our goal is to continue to serve our community safely while also ensuring our customers have access to uninterrupted delivery and pickup service for their groceries and household essentials.”

It said the top five searched items across the markets it serves were hand sanitizer, vitamins, powdered milk, face masks and canned goods.

The company offers delivery from 25,000 stores across 5,500 cities and more than 350 retailers. It works with more than 10 retailers in Las Vegas and nearly 20 retail partners across the state such as Petco, Albertsons, Smith’s, Vons, El Super and Smart & Final.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.