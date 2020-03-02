Coronavirus spurs Target to cancel post-earnings presentation

The Minneapolis-based retail chain said it will webcast the company’s meeting with the financial community as opposed to hosting it in-person, according to a statement.

Target store on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas (Google)

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 has led Target to take extra precautions before Tuesday’s fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings report.

The Minneapolis-based retail chain said it will webcast the company’s meeting with the financial community as opposed to hosting it in-person, according to a statement.

More news about coronavirus Read here

A Target spokesperson said in an emailed statement “given the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus, the Target leadership team has decided to cancel the in-person aspect of Tuesday’s Financial Community Meeting. Instead, we will conduct the meeting remotely from Minneapolis.”

There have been more than 89,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, most in China, and the virus has spread to more than 50 other countries such as Italy, Iran and South Korea. In the U.S., six deaths have occured all in Washington state.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.