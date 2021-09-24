75°F
Costco limits purchases of some household items

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 8:29 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2021 - 7:35 am
Customers can only purchase a single package of Kirkland premium paper towels at Costco's Summe ...
Customers can only purchase a single package of Kirkland premium paper towels at Costco's Summerlin store per a sign observed Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers can only purchase two packages of water at Costco's Summerlin store per a sign observ ...
Customers can only purchase two packages of water at Costco's Summerlin store per a sign observed Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worsening supply chain situation is causing Costco to announce limits on the purchase of some essential household products, including bath tissue, paper towels, some water products and some cleaning items.

Signs at Costco’s Summerlin location were observed Thursday. A manager referred a Review-Journal phone call to the corporate office in Washington state, which was not open.

“We are putting some limitations on key items like bath tissues, roll towels, Kirkland Signature water, high demand cleaning-related skews related to the uptick in the delta-related demand,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, according to Fox Business.

The wholesale retailer has already been warning customers to expect delays on select items.

Costco’s supply chain and inflationary pressures include port delays, higher labor and freight costs, and shortages on everything from shipping containers, trucks, and drivers to various components, raw materials, and ingredients, Fox reported.

“It’s a lot of fun right now,” Galanti joked.

Galanti estimated that Costco’s overall price inflation for its products is now in the 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent range, up from the previous quarter’s estimate of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent. Other related costs are escalating, he said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

