Costco makes a major change, frustrating customers

Customers have left hundreds of one-star reviews on Costco’s website for one of the store’s products, and Reddit is filled with complaints.

Health District appeals ruling that allows gyms not to have lifeguards

Customers have left hundreds of one-star reviews on Costco's website for one of the store's products. (AMG-TheStreet)

Most of us can probably relate to a very specific feeling of euphoria in the modern human experience.

Maybe it happens at your favorite restaurant, store, cafe, or online shopping retailer.

You grab a table or cart and collect your favorite thing offered at this place of business.

Maybe it’s your favorite house-roasted cup of coffee. Perhaps it’s the best fitting T-shirt you can find. Maybe it’s the best pair of running sneakers you’ve ever tried. Or it could be something simple like paper towels, which are the perfect thickness and tear off the roll easily.

Whatever it is, you might protect — or even covet — this item like your life depends on it. Maybe you stock up on it every time you’re out. Perhaps you tell others about it on social media and throughout the neighborhood. Or, you might tell nobody, hoping to keep the secret to yourself.

Retailers must maintain a balancing act

And if you know this feeling, there’s a chance you also know the feeling of defeat when your favorite item gets more expensive, sold out, or — most terrifying of all — discontinued.

The fact is that, unless a given item has impressive staying power across the years and customers make a fuss anytime it’s changed, retailers are constantly switching up their suppliers.

For a cosmetics brand, for example, they may tweak ingredients here and there based on supply chain, prices, and customer feedback.

And a snack brand may change its packaging, ingredients, or prices based on demand.

And for grocery stores with robust private-label lines, things can get complicated.

Costco makes a big change

One of the most popular retailers for cult followings is Costco.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Costco customer who doesn’t have strong feelings about its products, particularly the private Kirkland label.

Kirkland is beloved because it sources many of its products from trusted, multinational brands.

Duracell, for example, famously produces Costco’s Kirkland batteries.

But every so often, a Costco supplier changes, and customers get mad.

Such is the case with Costco’s diapers.

Costco’s Kirkland diapers had been made by Kimberly-Clark, which produces Huggies. It has since switched up its supplier, however, and customers are frustrated, saying the new diapers leak and offer worse quality.

This change isn’t Costco’s fault. Kimberly Clark reportedly wanted to abandon its private-label business, forcing Costco to source its diapers elsewhere.

Still, customers have left hundreds of one-star reviews of the new diapers on Costco’s website, and Reddit is filled with complaints.

“We have seen rips in the diapers, exposing the gel and causing skin irritation with our little ones,” one commenter posted.

“Yup, they’re terrible. I stocked up on the old ones before they changed for my new baby — my friend didn’t know about the change and messaged me complaining,” another wrote.

“I agree. Was die-hard Kirkland diapers before, but now we’ve switched to Huggies. They’re the same quality as the old Kirkland ones and they actually work well!”