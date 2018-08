The 148,000-square-foot store is the fifth Las Vegas-area location for the company, according to Costco’s website.

Costco (Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo, File)

The new Costco in Henderson will open in November.

The 148,000-square-foot store is the fifth Las Vegas-area location for the company, according to Costco’s website.

The store is near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street. The company earlier invested millions of dollars into new gas pumps at stores in northern Las Vegas and Summerlin.

