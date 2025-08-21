Costco opens new Las Vegas store to huge crowds — PHOTOS

Big lines of people were waiting for the doors to open Thursday morning at members-only retailer’s newest store in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

People shop at the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People celebrate after completing their shopping at the newly opened Costco at 6880 S. Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costco mania was in full effect Thursday.

The popular members-only big-box retailer opened its newest location in Las Vegas to huge crowds Thursday morning. There were big lines of people waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m., and inside, the store was still jammed with customers by around 9:15 a.m.

Its sprawling parking lot was packed with vehicles, and two Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle cops were helping with traffic control outside the entrance to the property.

Located on Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the 155,000-square-foot warehouse boasts hundreds of employees and thousands of different products, marketing materials said.

Costco, known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other items in bulk, now has six locations in Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

